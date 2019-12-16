Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:56 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

The WarHawk PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Service Dog Program is a new program, in its first year, that was founded by Kevin “WarHawk” Doncaster. The purpose of the Program is to provide a special type of service dog, at virtually no cost, to those in need. We especially want to help military veterans, police or firefighters, but are open to others who have experienced significant emotional trauma.

Doncaster’s WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs was recently the beneficiary of part of the proceeds from the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Karen Wollman with the symphony says she knew this was the right partnership at the right time.

During a break in the performance, Kevin Doncaster was invited onstage to talk about WarHawk. During his presentation, he gave his own dog, Lacy, to another soldier challenged with PTSD issues.

Up until then, WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs Program used only Australian Sheppard dogs.

Doncaster announced Monday on our Community Connection program that WarHawk PTSD Service Dog Program is seeking to expand to train rescue dogs as well.

However, the process is complicated.

Doncaster needs to have a new kennel that will keep the Australian Shepherds separate from the rescue dogs. WarHawk has been very busy raising funds to sustain itself and now plans are in the works for a capital campaign to make this a reality to get rescue dogs to rescue the returning soldiers and first responders with a PTSD Rescue Dog.

If you are interested is assisting WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs in this endeavor, you are invited to visit and contact them through their website https://warhawkptsdservicedogs.com/.