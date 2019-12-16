Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:14 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 11:07 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the final time this calendar year on Monday. Emergency manager Laurie Summers spoke to the board about applying for grants funds to get seven new storms sirens for the county.

Summers said she applied for FEMA grant funding that would cover up to 90% of the costs. Two quotes were given, one at $187,000 and another at $223,000 for higher quality equipment. The commissioners wanted to know if they would need to put the jobs out for bids if the grant funding is approved. Summers talks about the proposition.

The new storm sirens could be potentially located in New Alluwe, Noxie, East of the South Coffeyville and the district No. 3 barn. Also, sirens in Delaware, Lenapah and Wann will be upgraded.