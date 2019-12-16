Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:16 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

In response to the Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap’s request, Guy Engineering recently conducted a speed limit analysis on Gap Road.

Commissioner Dunlap said the road has always had issues. He said the road has become a cut through for a lot of traffic, including semi traffic. While they cannot control the number of cars that roll through the area, they can regulate speeds.

Gap Road is located four miles south of Bartlesville and connects E 2400 Road to State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to Guy Engineering, the majority of the road met the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. The report said there is an average traffic count of 970 vehicles per day.

Commissioner Dunlap said he does not have speed limit signs yet, but thanks to the report, drivers can expect to see a number of speed limit signs along Gap Road anywhere from 25 to 40 miles per hour. Those signs should be set in the next couple of weeks.

It is Commissioner Dunlap's hope that the speed limit signs will encourage safer driving on Gap Road.

Pictured below is an enlarged map of the map above. Also pictured is the data submitted by Guy Engineerinng to Comissioner Dunlap.