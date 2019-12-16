Posted: Dec 16, 2019 11:26 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department needs your help in finding a missing person.

Sergeant Daniel Elkins said 21-year-old Mikayla Marinelli is said to have left her group home voluntarily on Sunday, Dec. 1st and has not returned. He says APS and DHS told the BPD that Marinelli is mentally delayed and has been described to have a mindset of a 13-year-old. She does have a learners permit and can be high-functioning, but Marinelli could be vulnerable to those who might want to take advantage of her because she may not be the best at decision making at times.

It is also said that the Marinelli requires an extensive list of medication and left without taking the medicine with her. The Bartlesville Police Department stressed that Marinelli needs to be located to ensure her safety and well-being. If you have any information pertaining the young woman’s whereabouts, call 918.338.4015.

Marinelli is 5-feet and 6-inches tall, she weighs 120 pounds, she has brown hair, and she has brown eyes. Sgt. Elkins said that the BPD is working diligently to find her and that they have come up with several leads. He said the BPD has reason to believe that she is still in the Bartlesville area.

Marinelli is pictured below.

(Photo courtesy: The Bartlesville Police Department)