Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:16 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska and the main point of contention revolved around the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax and what they should do with it.

The commissioners have the option to demolish, sell, donate the building to the town or they can keep it and continue to maintain upkeep of the building. All three commissioners want the building to be salvaged for historical value, but they disagree about how to do that.

Because of safety concerns, the building will have to be demolished at some point so the commissioners will have to make a decision on what to do very soon. At the meeting, the commissioners decided to table the item and have an engineer come in and see how sound the barrier wall is that is holding up the building. That assessment will cost $1,000.

Blane Wood of OPEH&W was back at Monday’s meeting asking the commissioners if they had any questions about their health plan. Wood repeated that they offer a PPO plan only, but there are more choices within that option. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he didn’t want to rush into selecting Wood’s firm because there were some department heads that hadn’t yet seen a presentation from Wood. Therefore, no action was taken.

The county commissioners signed an interagency agreement between the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Osage County Health Department and Osage County to install antennas on the health department facility.

There was also one utility permit signed for district two.