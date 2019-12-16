Posted: Dec 16, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a November domestic abuse incident. Nathan Tracy appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of domestic abuse assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, the female victim was checked into the Jane Phillips Medical Center due to her injuries on November 11. She claimed that her boyfriend had choked and punched her during an argument. The officer noticed marks on her neck consistent with the statement.

Officers made an attempt to contact Tracy but could not get a hold of him. The victim was not aware of his location after the incident. Tracy was eventually brought in on this felony warrant over the weekend. His bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.