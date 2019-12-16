Posted: Dec 16, 2019 6:12 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 6:12 PM

The Bartlesville City Council approved a few items at Monday night's meeting. First, the council approved a resolution to deed three lots of property at the Bartlesville Industrial Park to the Bartlesville Development Authority. President David Wood said there is not currently a project, but he hopes for one in the future.

Also, Community Development Director Lisa Beeman presented ordinance No. 3518, which repeals chapter 5 of the city's business regulations code. Beeman says that this is a similar ordinance to one that was previously put before the council but it is updated to reflect the thoughts of the council.

The new ordinance removes some outdated language and also takes out language that is repetitive from the state business regulations. All items were approved.