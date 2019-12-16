Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:44 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2019 8:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The stolen trailer from the Dewey FFA has been recovered in Oklahoma City.

The Dewey Police Department reported just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday that the trailer had been recovered in OKC. However, the truck that was stolen along with the trailer remains in the possession of an unknown suspect.

In a recent talk with Superintendent Vince Vincent when the equipment was initially stolen, he asked the public to have watchful eyes. He said there is obviously a monetary value that comes with the equipment that was stolen, but the real value that was stolen was the learning experience for the students involved in the FFA program.

If you find the truck for Dewey High School’s FFA program or if you have a tip, you should call the Dewey Police Department at 918.534.2223.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8th, the Dewey High School FFA 2014 Chevy pickup and trailer was stolen. Then, Superintendent Vincent said they reported to the Dewey Police Department that the vehicle and trailer were stolen from the high school parking lot. 16 FFA students at Dewey High returned from the MFE and ALD conferences that were held over the weekend that Sunday afternoon before the truck and trailer were stolen that night.

The truck that was stolen from DHS is a pewter colored, 4-door Chevy 3500 with a flatbed. A picture of the suspect's truck can be seen above.