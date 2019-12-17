Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:41 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 3:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education voted Monday night to accept the guaranteed maximum price proposed by Manhattan Construction Company for completion of the Vocational Agriculture Building and Custer Field press box replacement projects for the sum of $2.4.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the projects will begin during the Christmas break and will be completed before the next school year.

Prior to that vote, Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology & Communications Bartlesville Public Schools Education Service Center, gave a update on the STEM education strategic plan 2023. He outlined some of the changes year-to-year and grade level to grade level. He also pointed out the gender inequity in the STEM classes which indicate girls are participating more in them but still not at parity with boys.

As of January 1, Bartlesville head football coach Jason Sport will pick up some athletic department duties which weren’t specified.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley also gave an update on the search for a new Athletic and Activities Director following the passing of Spence Rigdon. The job opening was posted Monday. McCauley says the tentative plan is to interview in late January and hopefully have the hire approved in mid-February.