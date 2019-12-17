Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:46 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 5:48 AM

Tom Davis

Travelers are expected to begin their holiday journey this week and officials at Tulsa International Airport are gearing up for the traditional Holiday rush. Flights for the last two weeks of the year are scheduled to be up 3.7% compared to last year.

Passengers departing before 8 AM should arrive two hours prior to their scheduled departure time - keeping in mind the checkpoint does not open until 3:45 AM. All other passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time for domestic travel and two hours early for international travel. Travelers should also confirm their airline’s check in procedure prior to coming to the airport.

Travelers have several options for parking at the airport:

 Garage/Covered Parking: The closest airport parking option at $12/day.

 Economy Parking: Located behind the Clarion Inn, shuttles provide carside to curbside service at $8/day.

 Hourly Parking: Hourly parking is conveniently located on the 3rd level of the parking garage just steps away from baggage claim. The first 30 minutes is $1, and has a $12/day max.

 Valet Parking: Valet service located outside the ticket-counter doors for $18/day. Provide the attendant with your return flight information and they’ll have your car waiting upon your return.

 Cell Phone Lot: Located just east of the Hilton Garden Inn with 60 spaces for drivers to park for free while waiting on arriving passengers and baggage.

Passengers must allow time for check in at the airline ticket counter and for screening at the security checkpoint. Airlines provide additional guidance regarding their check in procedures on their website. Travelers should confirm their airline’s check in procedure prior to coming to the airport.

We have put together the following travel tips to make traveling by air this holiday season go as smoothly as possible:

Before leaving for the airport…

 Inclement weather can cause flight delays. Keep in mind the local weather forecast for both Tulsa and your final destination, and check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

 Liquids and gels in containers larger than 3.4 ounces should be packed in checked luggage.