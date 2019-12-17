Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:18 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 9:18 AM

The latest sales tax report has proven to be an early Christmas present for the City of Dewey.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said their sales tax came in just over $75,000. He said the tobacco tax came in at $558 while the Use Tax came in at $10,500. And as for the overall result, the City of Dewey saw a 14.2-percent increase in collections from the same month last year (December 2018).

City Manager Trease said the city hopes this is a streak that will continue. He said that the sales tax increase that was approved in May went into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, and that it should help them collect more in sales tax moving forward. For that story, click here.

Also commenting on this month’s collections was Mayor Tom Hays. He said the last time the City of Dewey had seen a collection like this was in December 2014.