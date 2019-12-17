Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:37 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 9:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma children have the opportunity to create a unique piece of art about the importance of not littering and to be potentially selected for the 2021 Trash Poster Calendar. The annual statewide calendar features student’s anti-litter posters, which remind Oklahomans to keep our land grand by not littering. The 2020 Trash Poster Calendar, which exhibits the winning entries, is available to the public for free while supplies last.

The department distributes more than 35,000 calendars to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide. Contact ODOT’s Beautification Office to get copies while quantities last at 405-521-2557 or email beautification@odot.org.

Now is the time for students to submit their art for the 2021 Trash Poster Calendar starting Dec. 1, 2019. One poster from the 2021 contest will be selected as the state Promotional Poster of the Year and printed in large format for the public to use in displays, newsletters and promotions, spreading the word about how litter is harmful to our state. Another poster is also selected and used on every entry form. The Department of Transportation spends nearly $6 million in taxpayer money annually to clean up litter across the state. That total does not include the hundreds of volunteer hours put toward the cause.

The deadline for submissions to the 2021 contest is Jan. 31 and students enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to show their creative talents by entering. Entries must be received at the local county Department of Environmental Quality Office by Jan. 31, 2020. County judging and awards, coordinated by local DEQ offices, will take place in February and winning entries will be sent to the state competition in March.

The contest encourages students to learn about Oklahoma’s litter issues and propose solutions through their art and classroom litter education curriculum. Categories for entry are separated by grade: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th and 9th-12th.

The 14 state winners will receive cash prizes, including $250 for first place, $150 for second place, $100 for third place in each of the four divisions and, the State Promotional Poster of the Year will be awarded a $200 prize. The winners of the 29th annual contest, their families and teachers will be invited to an awards event in April, and the students will be introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives at the state Capitol. Teachers of the 14 winners will receive a two-night stay at an Oklahoma state park and a voucher for classroom art supplies.

Entries must be original concepts with positive themes related to litter and must be 12 inches x 18 inches or 11 inches x 17 inches on paper or poster board. Syndicated characters, computer generated images, glue, glitter or any material that could harm scanning or copying equipment will not be accepted.

Last year more than 6,700 students participated in the statewide competition, which is a partnership of ODOT, DEQ, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, OGE Energy Corporation, Oklahoma’s Credit Union, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department-Oklahoma State Parks, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Ardmore Beautification Council, Oklahoma Rural Water Association, Sierra Club-Oklahoma Chapter, Solid Waste Institute of Northeast Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

Beautiful, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

For more information and entry forms, contact the ODOT Beautification Office at 405-521-2557, or access the ODOT website at www.odot.org/tpc.