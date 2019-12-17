Posted: Dec 17, 2019 12:45 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

An inter-agency agreement between the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the Washington County Health Department and the Washington County Commissioners was considered on Monday.

Maria Alexander, the Regional Director for Washington County, said the purpose is to request that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have access to a data entry point that would be installed at the County Health Department, located at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. Alexander said DPS would be responsible for all costs, installations, maintenance, and more.

The OHP would be able to download all data, video and other information at the WCHD. This would only be allowed after hours and it would not interfere with the WCHD's operations. The OHP would not be allowed to access the WCHD's files, servers, or client information to avoid violating HIPPA regulations.

Commissioner Mitch Antle had one questions and that was in terms of date charges. He asked if Alexander knew the amount of data that would be moving, because he did not see that in the agreement.

It was at that point that Alexander reiterated that data costs would fall on DPS, not Washington County or the County Health Department. She said the data would all be used after hours, and that no matter how much data was uploaded or downloaded, the cost would fall on DPS. She said she understood what Commissioner Antle was saying, and that it was more of an operational thing.

From there, Commissioner Mike Bouvier asked Alexander what she meant when she said that the data that is being transferred would not violate HIPPA regulations. Alexander said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol would not have any access to the County's server, client or HIPPA information. She said the portal that they will be accessing will strictly be from DPS to OHP.

Even though the Troopers would be in the Washington County Health Department, there would be a barrier between them being able to access client information. Alexander said Troopers will only enter the building with a separate access to upload and download data without having to return to their respected headquarters.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen also attended the meeting. He told the Commissioners that this agreement would keep OHP Troopers in Washington County. He also said it prevents wear and tear on their vehicles, and it allows for quicker uploads of information, so they can get their reports to DPS.

The Washington County Commissioners would approve the agenda item.