Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

City crews in Bartlesville are working to make repairs in the 400 block of Johnstone Avenue after a leak in the City Hall water service line required emergency repairs earlier this month.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said on Tuesday that they are repairing the portion of the roadway that had to be torn out to make repairs to the line. He said that portion of the project should conclude this week. At the works conclusion, several closed parking spaces will be re-opened.

Lauritsen said repairs will also be made to sidewalk in the area while the equipment is in place. The sidewalk repairs should be complete in early January 2020.

While Johnstone Avenue is still passable to traffic, you are asked to use caution as the crew work diligently to wrap up the project.

Lauritsen said crew responded to a call about a leak in front of City Hall at 9:00 p.m. approximately two weeks ago. He said city crews worked all night to repair a fire line valve leak in front of the municipal building. Repairs on the leak were complete around 8:00 or 8:30 a.m. the next morning (Wednesday, Dec. 4th).