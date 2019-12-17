Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:43 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee will hold another meeting before the Christmas holiday.

In the meeting, the Committee will consider and take possible action to establish guidelines and rules governing a design competition. This contest would be for an interactive water feature or art installation to be placed within the Tower Center at Unity Square project in the City of Bartlesville.

The Committee will also hear a project management report to be presented by City Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen and JonesPlan, LLC. Later, the Committee will take a recess so they can visit the construction site. There, the Committee will discuss and possibly take action on the wall mock up for the project.

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18th in the 1st Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.