Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Play for Burk Foundation held it Festival of the Nativity event on Friday, Dec. 6th through Sunday, Dec. 8th to raise funds for underprivileged Bartlesville students.

The three-day event included many local churches and sponsors. Play for Burk Foundation board member Kyle Ppool and Vice President Tyler Vaclaw visited Jane Phillips Elementary, Richard Kane Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Madison Middle School, and Central Middle School to distribute $12,500 towards Christmas presents for students who otherwise would go without. Additionally, $2,000 went to Wilson Elementary for its special education students.

The Bartlesville Public School district said on Tuesday that it appreciates the partnership with the Play for Burk Foundation and its impact on students and their families.