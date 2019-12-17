Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The County Commissioners in Osage County are beginning to make decisions on which health insurance plans they think works best for their county employees. One of these options is OPEH&W. Blane Wood was at Monday's commissioner meeting explaining what his company had to offer. Wood said their insurance company would save the county nearly $300,000 annually and that 32 other counties use OPEH&W. That company does only offer a PPO plan, but Wood says they offer several services under that specific plan.

There are some elected officials across the county who have been unable to see what Wood's company can offer to the county employees. This is why District One Commissioner Randall Jones wants to be patient before making any irrational decisions.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley says he has researched the company and he is willing to make a move at any time. Pasley believes this will be a better deal than the one they currently have in place.

The county currently operates on four separate health insurance plans.