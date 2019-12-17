Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on December 13 after allegedly assaulting a minor child. Autumn Campbell appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery. Campbell was arrested on a complaint of child abuse but the charges were modified.

According to an affidavit, an officer arrived at a residence on the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Campbell and her son got into a physical altercation. The age of the minor was not listed in the report. The boy had red mark on his neck, back and shoulders. He complained that some of the marks still stung. The mark on his back was consistent with a fist.

It is believed that the boy became frustrated because Campbell would not give him any food and physical struggle ensued. Two other minor children saw Campbell with her arm around the victim’s neck. Bond was set at $5,000.