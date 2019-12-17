Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon at City Hall where they will accept the financial report for October and November.

The BRTA will consider approving the 2019 fiscal year audit. That audit will be presented by Christie Littlefield. There will also be discussion about real property located at 109 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. This is located in TIF one.

Executive Director Chris Wilson will also give an update on what is going on in TIF's one and two. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.