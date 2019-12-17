Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 2:54 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Jail has been a topic of much discussion in 2019. From the leak that forced the jail’s evacuation and brief shut down to an inmate walking out to talks of building a new jail—the building adjoined to the courthouse has been in the news.

Recently, two inspectors from the Oklahoma State Department of Health inspectors made their way through the building and gave it rave reviews. Nowata County undersheriff Jason McClain explains.

McClain says the only issue the OSDH has with the jail is the lack of a fire alarm system. The county approved a plan for a system back in March that has yet to be installed at this time. Chairman Doug Sonenberg says that modified plans for the fire alarm system where sent to the state fire marshal for approval.