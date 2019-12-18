Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:05 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 11:09 AM

About two weeks ago, the Washington County Sheriff's Office bought toys to give to 70 kids during their Christmas program.

After three hours of shopping, the WCSO was able to fill a van and a pickup full of the goodies. The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, all those who attended the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders Showcase, and individual donors that helped to make this possible were thanked by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Together, approximately $8,800 was raised to give those in need a happy holiday season.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has already provided approximately 15 Thanksgiving food baskets this year.

Sheriff Scott Owen said he is thankful for all the support for the holiday programs. He said there will be a lot for you and your child to enjoy during the Christmas party at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

There will be a Christmas tree, Sheriff's Deputies will carry out gifts to the kids' cars, and as always, there will be refreshments. The WCSO will host the Christmas party for the kids on Thursday, Dec. 19th at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will hand out gifts to the 70 kiddos that night. All are invited to attend. The WCSO is located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.