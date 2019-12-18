Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council considered a resolution to amend the City of Dewey's Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget this week.

In the proposal, there was an increase in revenues of $20,000. An increase of expenditures in the amount of $20,000 was also proposed in the resolution. City Manager Kevin Trease said this was a book keeping item. He said increasing tech support for the Dewey Police Department is important, because when they move to their new building next to the Dewey Fire Station located along N. Cherokee Avenue, it will take a little while to switch servers and get computers hooked up.

Mayor Hays asked if it would come out of bond funds or if it would come out of the City of Dewey's budget. City Manager Trease said it would come out of the city budget. He said they have a fee that is tacked on to every fee, and that is where the money comes from.

There was no timeframe given as to when the new DPD building would be replaced. Local law enforcement currently reside next to Dewey City Hall along Don Tyler Avenue.

The item was approved.