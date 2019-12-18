Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:14 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Freezing cold temperatures and rain halted some of the construction work along Highway 60 east of Bartlesville earlier this week, but crews are back at it as temperatures start to rise.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a major project is underway in Washington County between Bison Road in Bartlesville and North 4035 W Drive. The burning of downed trees and cleared brush is taking place due to the work. Dirt work is also taking place.

The 16-million dollar project for highway and bridge reconstruction of Highway 60 started on Monday, Nov. 5th. During the project, there will be various temporary lane shifts and reduced speeds in the corridor. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 before Becco Contractors moved into the area.

Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to be complete in late 2020.