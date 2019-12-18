Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:43 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 11:43 AM

Max Gross

A Delaware man was arrested by the Nowata Sheriff’s Office after assaulting a police dog while eluding officers. 25-year-old Ethan Walls was charged with mistreating a police dog during commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

According to a post on the NCSO Facebook, deputies were attempting to arrest Walls on a warrant out of Oklahoma County. Walls then allegedly took off running into a pasture near South Coffeyville. A K9 officers bit Walls on the leg and he hit the dog in the face and continued running.

Officers eventually caught Walls and he was found with methamphetamine is his possession. Walls is currently in custody on a $5,500 bond.