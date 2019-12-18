Posted: Dec 18, 2019 1:37 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss items pertaining to the Tower Center at Unity Square project in the City of Bartlesville.

Co-chair and Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said they took a recess during the meeting to visit the construction site. He said the Committee discussed the project’s wall mock up before taking any action on the item.

If you park in the Bartlesville Community Center's parking lot and look to the north of the project, you can see what the rock for the wall will look like. Gentges said the rock would not be like something you would see on the side of someone's house. He said it would be unique to the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Gentges said that the wall mock up is for the stage, bathroom and storage area of the Tower Center at Unity Square project. He said the Tower Green Design Committee approved the item after their visit.

While you shouldn't go onto the construction site without a hard hat or permission, Gentges invites all to drive by the Tower Center at Unity Square project between the Bartlesville Community Center and the Price Tower Arts Center to see all the progress that is being made. He said they hope to have the project substantially completed by March 2020. It is hoped that a grand opening will take place in April 2020.