Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:41 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2019 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon at City Hall to get a few things accomplished before the Christmas holiday.

The Board was presented with an audit for the 2019 fiscal year and Executive Director Chris Wilson reported that things came back clean.

Wilson also announced that the review process is under way to see if Hotel Phillips will be on the register for National Historic Preservation.

Financials for the months of October and November were also approved at the meeting.