Posted: Dec 19, 2019 6:53 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 6:53 AM

Tom Davis /KOTV News on 6

A Craig County jury found Ronnie Busick, a suspect in the 1999 Welch girls murder case, is competent to stand trial.

KOTV News on 6 reports Busick's attorneys argued a traumatic brain injury from 1978 made Busick mentally unable to go to trial.

An expert for the prosecution and another unbiased expert who was ordered by the court to evaluate Busick agreed he was comrtent, which ultimately swayed the jury.

Busick will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in February next year.

Busick, 66, of Wichita, Kansas, faces a host of charges in the 1999 murders of Kathy and Danny Freeman along with their daughter, Ashley,16, and her friend, Laria Bible, 16.