Posted: Dec 19, 2019 12:27 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

"Shop at Home for the Holidays - Green Country Christmas" Grand Finale Drawing celebrates 12 MAJOR winners and 58 Daily prize winners!

“Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas Grand Finale Drawing concluded Thursday just before 12:00 p.m. Twelve lucky winners were awarded prizes of more than $36,000.00 winners took home daily prizes from November 18th to December 18th totaling more than $3300 in value.

Tina Davis Bartlesville won the $5,000 from KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Radio. Tina said she got her winning ticket at Moxie on Second after she bought her husband a gift there. She said having her kids home for Christmas would be the most special thing this holiday season. She is excited to have been the big winner of Green Country Christmas this year.

Other prize winners and prize packages included:

Shop at Home for the Holidays- Green Country Christmas

12 MAJOR PRIZE PACKAGES

#1 - $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $50 Gift Card from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery, Two Tickets to the Hilton Garden Inn New Year’s Eve Party, Six combo meals from Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, $50 Gift Certificate to Glamour Pets Grooming, Two $25 Gift Certificates to Lito’s Mexican Restaurant, Custom Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 1615 Winner: Becky Dick From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Lowe's Home Improvement

#2 – One Year Golf Membership from Adams Golf Course, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, Basic House Cleaning Package from Clean Results, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai, $50 Gift Certificate from Sterling’s Grille, $50 in Service from Paul’s Wrecker, Two Tickets to the Hilton Garden Inn New Year’s Eve Party, Custom Cutting Board from Hough Homes, $50 Gift Certificate to Frank Phillips Home, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 1630 Winner: Henry Edwards From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino

#3 –$250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $50 Gift Certificate from Glamour Pets Grooming, $50 Gift Card from Tractor Supply, Two $25 Gift Certificates to Lito’s Mexican Restaurant, $50 Gift Card from Moxie on Second, $50 Gift Card from The Cupcake Bar & Bakery, Two Tickets to the Hilton Garden Inn New Year’s Eve Party, Multi-point Inspection including battery check from Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, $50 Gift Certificate from Michael’s Carpet and Sleep Center, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 1725 Winner: Christy Torchia From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Lowe's

#4 – $1000 Shopping Spree to Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Custom Cutting Board from Hough Homes, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet, $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 1985 Winner: Scarlett Sheats From: Pawhuska

Ticket from: Tate Boy's Tire & Service - Downtown

#5 - $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $500 Gift Certificate from Bob Loftis Furniture, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouse, Custom Cutting Board from Hough Homes, Two $25 Gift Certificates to El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Two Tickets to the Hilton Garden Inn New Year’s Eve Party, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 2045 Winner: Gayle Miller From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Homeland on Madison

#6 - $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $1000 from Cherokee Casino- Ramona, $500 in Hunter Douglas Window Treatments from Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, $50 Gift Certificate from Sunrise Donuts, $50 Gift Certificate to The Price Tower Copper Bar, Two $25 Gift Certificates to El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 2445 Winner: Darcy Arnett From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: ASAP General Stores

#7 – Set of Tires, Detail & Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Glorious Connections Bible Book Store, Two Tickets to the Hilton Garden Inn New Year’s Eve Party, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 2660 Winner: Teresa Schooley From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Homeland on Madison

#8 - $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two VIP Season Passes to 2020 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, Two Gift Certificates from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Custom Cutting Board from Hough Homes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 2855 Winner: Angela Cortez From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Midway Cafe

#9 – $2000 Roof from Heritage Roofing, Pizza for a year from Hideaway Pizza, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, $50 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Two $25 Gift Certificate from Samantha’s Restaurant, $50 Gift Certificate from Peter’s True Value in Dewey, $50 of Cole’s Lawn Care Service from Express Employment Professionals, $50 Gift Certificate from Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 3005 Winner: Traci Slief From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: United Rental

#10 –Two Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States from Spears Travel, $2000 Roof from Heritage Roofing, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Lito’s Mexican Restaurant, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 3550 Winner: Doris Keeler From: Ocheleta

Ticket from: Food Pyramid

#11 - $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $1500 Bathroom Vanity from Bartlesville Custom Cabinet, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 4555 Winner: Barbara Allison From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: ASAP General Stores

#12 - $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: 5055 Winner: Tina Davis From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Moxie on 2nd

Pictures of the Major Prize Winners can be found here.

Major prizes were drawn from all the green tickets given away at approximately 100 locations. People were able to listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they were shopping to either KWON 1400 AM or 93.3FM, KYFM 100.1 FM, KRIG 104.9 FM or KPGM 1500 AM or 99.1 FM. After giving out the number and describing the prize which took a couple minutes, the countdown clock started and the lucky ticket holder had 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative went to them to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit went by without a phone call, or the winning ticket was incorrect, then new numbers were drawn for the major prizes.

Listeners were able to follow the contest via text messages on their smart phone with K1-TXT, a free service. Sign up at www.bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the blue K1-TXT box on the right side of the homepage.

Participating businesses with tickets were: KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM, 5 Elements Clinic & Spa, A + Barber, ABS Performance, Action Communications, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank Dewey, Arvest Bank, ASAP General Stores, Atwoods, Bartlesville American Shaman, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Truck, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Bartlesville Cycle Sports, Billie's Health Food Center, Bob Loftis Furniture, Bulldogger Nutrition and Energy, Cherokee Casino-Ramona, Chili's Grill & Bar, Clean Results, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Copeland Appliance Center, Cupcake Bar & Bakery, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, Doenges Family of Autos, Eggbert’s, El Maguey Mexican Grill and Cantina, Express Employment Professionals, Farris Heat & Air, Food Pyramid, Frank Phillips Home, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Glamour Pets Grooming, Glorious Connections Bible Book Store, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouse, Hearing Life, Heritage Roofing, Hideaway Pizza, Hill Dermatology, Hilton Garden Inn, Homeland–Madison, Homeland- Frank Phillips, Honda of Bartlesville, Kidz Korner, LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Lito’s Mexican Restaurant, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Madden Auto Repair, Martha's Task, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Moxie On Second, OKM Music, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Pet Resort & Spa, Peters True Value, Price Tower & Arts Center & Copper Bar, Quality Vision, Quilter’s Hideaway, RCB Bank, REP Enterprises, LLC., Samantha's Restaurant, Saxon's Fine Furnishings, Scott Gillette-Farmers Insurance, Senor Salsa, Sharpening Solutions, Sharp’s Pawn II, Sooner Carpet, Spears Travel, Spectrum Paint, Sterling’s Grille, Stride Bank, Sunrise Donuts of Dewey, Tate Boys Tire & Service, Tinker’s Glass House, Tractor Supply Co., United Rental, United Supermarket, Weeze’s Café, Windle’s Rock & Jewelry and More

Non-Ticket Sponsors: Arvest Bank, Phillips 66.