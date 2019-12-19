Posted: Dec 19, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department Foundation was able to make a huge contribution of two sniper rifles to the police department last week thanks to a generous donation.

Nick Brown was the area resident that made that possible, and the Foundation's Secretary, Tammie Strobel, said it was the first action they were able to make for the BPD thanks to him. She said you, too, can make a difference for Bartlesville's boys in blue.

The Foundation asks for donations of funds, so they can fill the gap that the City of Bartlesville's budget may not be able to meet. On top of the two sniper rifles (pictured below) that were donated, the BPD Foundation adopted the police department's K9 Unit, and they have been working on a project that would allow the BPD to have drones in our community.

Foundation President Linda Branstetter said the group is fairly new. She said the Foundation was formed in April 2020.

This group was formed because of needs that were expressed by the Bartlesville Police Department. Branstetter said they acts as a bridge, and the bridge connects the community to the Bartlesville Police Department because the citizens are fortunate to have the officers that they have. Branstetter reiterated that there lies a need to fill the gaps in the city and state budget when it comes to providing the necessary equipment for the BPD.

Any donations to the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation must be made through the Bartlesville Community Foundation. They can be found at 208 E. 4th Street in Bartlesville. You can also call 918.337.2287.