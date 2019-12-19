Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

2019 is coming to a close, and all will be welcoming a new year soon, including the State of Oklahoma's legislators.

Bartlesville's Senator Julie Daniels recently worked in Oklahoma City to sift through bill requests that revolved around further judicial reform in 2020. She said she serves on the Energy Committee, and she is looking to get some work done there as well.

For example, the Petroleum Alliance has some legislation that they would like to have looked at. Sen. Daniels said she welcomes discussions with employers and businesses in Oklahoma, so together they can try and attract more people to the state for hire. It is then there hope that those same people would live in Oklahoma long term.

There is also more work to be done in terms of criminal justice reform. Sen. Daniels said this type of reform is a balancing act between public safety and honoring the rights of offenders.

There is a tension between what is the right balance to strike in changing the laws to make them more liberal. Sen. Daniels said this is in terms of sentencing, early release, and alternatives to incarceration.

There is a money aspect that plays a major role in criminal justice reform as well. Sen. Daniels said when you talk about removing fines and fees from part of the criminal justice system, the Oklahoma legislature will have to find a way to pay for the running of the courts and the District Attorney's offices.

This is something that Sen. Daniels believes should be left in the hands of the Senators and Representatives in Oklahoma City instead of making it a ballot initiative. She said she is working on a bill for court fines and fees to make a baby step towards reform.

The next session of the 57th Legislature will convene on Monday, Feb. 3rd, 2020.