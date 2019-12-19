Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

As 2019 begins to wind down and 2020 approaches, the city of Pawhuska has many exciting projects going on throughout town. City Manager Dave Neely says these projects will improve a city that is already thriving.

Tour buses continue to flock to Pawhuska on a daily basis and because of this, Neely says Pawhuska is doing very well financially.

Bids for a water line project along Kihekah Ave. in downtown Pawhuska will also be opened at the next city council meeting.