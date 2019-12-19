News
"First Christmas in Heaven" Poem by Wanda Bencke
First Christmas in Heaven
by Wanda Bencke
I see the countless Christmas Trees
Around the world below
With tiny lights
Like heaven's stars
Reflecting on the snow
The sight is so spectacular
Please wipe away that tear
For I am spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year
I hear the many Christmas songs
That people hold so dear
But the sounds of music can't compare
With the Christmas choir up here
I have no words to tell you
The joy their voices bring
For it is beyond description
To hear the angels sing
I know how much you miss me
I see the pain inside your heart
But I am not so far away
We really aren't apart
So be happy for me dear ones
You know I hold you dear
And be glad I'm spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year
I send you each a special gift
From my heavenly home above
I send you each a memory of My undying love
After all "love" is the gift
More precious than pure gold
It was always most important
In the stories Jesus told
Please love and keep each other
As my Father said to do
For I can't count the blessing
Or love he has for each of you
So have a Merry Christmas
And wipe away that tear
Remember I am spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year
A note from the author "Wanda Bencke"Lysandra Kay Bencke was my thirteen year old handicapped daughter.On Christmas day 1997, Lysandra had a seizure and was in a coma for five days before she passed away. During those five days I wrote"Christmas in Heaven".
