Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

First Christmas in Heaven

by Wanda Bencke



I see the countless Christmas Trees

Around the world below

With tiny lights

Like heaven's stars

Reflecting on the snow

The sight is so spectacular

Please wipe away that tear

For I am spending Christmas

With Jesus Christ this year



I hear the many Christmas songs

That people hold so dear

But the sounds of music can't compare

With the Christmas choir up here

I have no words to tell you

The joy their voices bring

For it is beyond description

To hear the angels sing

I know how much you miss me

I see the pain inside your heart

But I am not so far away

We really aren't apart



So be happy for me dear ones

You know I hold you dear

And be glad I'm spending Christmas

With Jesus Christ this year



I send you each a special gift

From my heavenly home above

I send you each a memory of My undying love

After all "love" is the gift

More precious than pure gold

It was always most important

In the stories Jesus told



Please love and keep each other

As my Father said to do

For I can't count the blessing

Or love he has for each of you

So have a Merry Christmas

And wipe away that tear

Remember I am spending Christmas

With Jesus Christ this year



A note from the author "Wanda Bencke"Lysandra Kay Bencke was my thirteen year old handicapped daughter.On Christmas day 1997, Lysandra had a seizure and was in a coma for five days before she passed away. During those five days I wrote"Christmas in Heaven".