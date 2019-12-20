Posted: Dec 20, 2019 5:44 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 5:44 AM

Tom Davis

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) today praised the Senate confirmation of Mrs. Jodi Dishman and Judge Bernard Jones to serve as judges on the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

“I’m glad to see the Senate confirm two very well-qualified judges today to serve on the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma,” said Lankford. “I am confident both will represent our state and nation well in their new roles. I am grateful to both of them and their families for going through this long process to serve our state.”

“I am glad to see the confirmation of two exemplary Oklahomans, Jodi Dishman and Bernard Jones, on the Senate floor today,” Inhofe said. “Jodi and Bernard each have unique experiences and esteemed reputations appreciated across the state of Oklahoma. Jodi has continually stood out as a top-notch lawyer, even going so far as to be chosen as one of the ‘Best Lawyers in America.’

Bernard’s years on the bench have provided him the opportunity to prove time and time again of his in-depth understanding of the Constitution and rule of law. I am certain they will make excellent US District Court Judges for the Western District of Oklahoma.”

Lankford and Inhofe applauded President Trump’s intent to nominate Dishman on August 14, 2019, and the Judiciary Committee’s advancement of Dishman to the full Senate for a confirmation vote on October 31, 2019. Lankford also introduced Dishman at her confirmation hearing.

On October 3, 2019, Lankford and Inhofe praised President Trump’s intent to nominate Jones. On October 30, 2019, Lankford introduced Jones at his confirmation hearing. Lankford and Inhofe then applauded the Judiciary Committee’s advancement of Jones to the full Senate for a confirmation vote on November 21, 2019.