Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:19 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska to discuss a wide array of topics.

The commissioners will consider taking action to pursue AT&T, ONG, The City of Skiatook and all other companies that have violated Osage County utility permit applications.

There will be continued discussion regarding the handling of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC will present a supplemental engineering report that a firm completed this week. This will let the commissioners know how structurally sound the building is.

The Vice-Mayor of Prue, Don Perryman, will be on hand talking to the commissioners about funding for road improvements across the city.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.