Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Giving during the holiday season is contagious, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office did everything in their power to give 70 kiddos a Merry Christmas.

Sheriff Scott Owen said they recently spent three hours at the Bartlesville Walmart shopping for gifts to give away during their annual Christmas program that took place on Thursday evening. He said the WCSO spent about $9,400.

Next year, the WCSO wants to make their programs bigger and better. The more children they can serve, and the more families they can give a Merry Christmas to, is how they are looking to improve on their efforts.

Sheriff Owen said Christmas time is all about gifts under the trees for the kids, families getting to spend time together, and the celebration of the greatest gift of all – Christ Jesus. He said if they can continue to have that mindset and get generous donors like they did this year, they can bring more joy to more people in 2020.

Aside from that, Sheriff Owen said 2019 was a huge success. He thanked all that attended the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders Showcase this year, despite the rain. There is a hope they will not have to battle the elements next year.

Thanks also went out to the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge for putting on a benefit breakfast for the WCSO. Sheriff Owen said their efforts helped the Sheriff's Office provide everything they were able to provide. He also said individual and private donors were to thank for making the programs possible.

On top of giving 70 kids Christmas gifts, the WCSO was able to provide up to 15 Thanksgiving Food Baskets (pictured below). There is a hope that the WCSO can hand out more food baskets next Thanksgiving as well.

The kids that attended the Sheriff's Office Christmas Party got to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. They also got to enjoy fellowship with Sheriff's Deputies while enjoying refreshments with their families. When looking at the gifts, there were several bikes that were given (pictured below), but Sheriff Owen said the biggest need was clothes. He said if you are in a giving spirit and have old children's clothes, you should look for charities in the City of Bartlesville, so you can make a child's life brighter and warmer this Christmas.

And if you see a brother or sister in need this Christmas, stop and help. Sheriff Owen said there are plenty of charity organizations that could use a hand in giving this year. He said there are plenty of places where you can lend a hand. Sacrifice is important to him because we have it easy in America, and giving back, or paying it forward, is what any follower of Christ should do.

Lastly, Sheriff Owen thanked his staff for all that they do to make these programs possible. He said many of them give up their free time in order to brighten someone else's holiday. That to Sheriff Owen is true sacrifice and is thankful to have the staff that he has.