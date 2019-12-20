Posted: Dec 20, 2019 11:38 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 4:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on an allegation of murder-for-hire after a Thursday incident. Clinton Kohout appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday where he was presented with the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, Kohout accidentally left a voicemail on his ex-wife’s phone. In the recording Kohout can be heard saying he will pay $10,000 to someone who will kill his ex-wife and her boyfriend. He further stated that he wanted to go over, bust the door down and kill them both.

Kohout also allegedly stated that he wanted to go on a killing spree. After officers interviewed the defendant they were able to identify the voice on the recording as the defendant. Bond for Kohout was set at $150,000.