Posted: Dec 20, 2019 11:56 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 12:19 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested on a warrant stemming from three complaints of indecent exposure dating back to November. Sayr-Marcos Navarro appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, Navarro allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to two victims and their minor daughter. A separate victim stated that Navarro exposed himself and slapped his buttocks with a stick in front of her. A third victim reported a similar account on the same day.

Navarro has a previous felony conviction for bank fraud out of Texas in 2004. His bond was set at $20,000. Navarro is due back in court in January 10.