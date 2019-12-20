Posted: Dec 20, 2019 1:46 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department delivered 25 Christmas Food Baskets to those in need early on Friday morning.

It is hoped by those at the BPD that those that received the baskets will get the most good from those. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles (pictured to the right with his wife) said they are certainly happy that they got to be a part of helping others during the Christmas season.

This is the first year that the BPD has given Christmas Food Baskets before. However, this is not an uncommon practice in law enforcement.

In law enforcement, Chief Roles said part of their job is to make life easier for people and to help them. He said doing food baskets does not require a ton of effort, but rather it is a matter of desire to spread Christmas cheer in the community.

Oftentimes people get the notion that police officers are the bad guys and that they only want to arrest people. Chief Roles said that is simply not true. He said as a society, we need to respect people more. He said that means being more inclusive of others and more accepting of others for their differences.

When looking at the future of the Christmas Food Basket program, Chief Tracy Roles said he was proud of everyone that put this together. He said he is hopeful for the future of the program.

There is a desire at the BPD to double this year's effort to put 25 baskets together. This was a last minute decision, and Chief Roles said with a full-years’ worth of preparation, they could very easily give out 50 baskets. He said this year's event was a passing thought and people jumped on board immediately to make it happen.

Chief Roles said they will have no excuse next year to double their efforts. The more people the BPD can provide good services to, the better off the community will be because of it.

Chief Roles said they always talk about being "solution oriented" and "solution driven." The food basket initiative is a solution in which Chief Roles said the BPD can deliver services to as many people as they can to make a difference. He said the BPD even delivered some food baskets to Dewey on Friday, meaning service is not just about Bartlesville, it is about community.

About 25 to 30 staff members spent time within the BPD to make this event possible. That mean calling people, coordinating schedules, and coordinating routes. Chief Roles said he is thank for them and for those that drove the baskets to those in need in the community. This effort, Chief Roles said, would not be possible without a solid team.