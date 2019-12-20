Posted: Dec 20, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 4:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Vietnam War veteran and author Walt Brinker wishes you a safe and sound holiday season this year.

If you are in need of a last minute gift and know someone that could use more information on roadside safety, Brinker (pictured) said you can purchase a copy of his book, titled “Roadside Survival: Low-Tech Solutions to Automobile Breakdowns.” He said if you place your order today with Amazon with their accelerated shipping, you could get the book before Christmas.

There is no better gift to give someone that is on the road a lot. Brinker said you can buy the book at Barnes & Nobel for $14.95 as well. You can also visit his website - roadsidesurvival.com.

A Community Connection with Brinker will air next week on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. You can find a wide array of topics in Brinker's book like:

Why is the subject of roadside survival important?

Why should I worry about breakdowns?

What caused Brinker to start his roadside survival hobby and write the book?

What ate the most common reasons for vehicle breakdowns?

What about safety during breakdowns?

What are the most important things I should do to prevent a breakdown?

How should I plan to contend with a blowout or lost tire tread?

And so much more.