Posted: Dec 20, 2019 3:45 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Friends in Deed, Inc. will once again sponsor a Free Christmas Day Dinner.

The free dinner will last from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ located 3700 Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. To request transportation or to volunteer, call 918.914.1152. All are welcome to attend the feast.

In the event of bad weather, you are recommended to listen Bartlesville Radio for cancellations. You can also call the radio station at 918.336.1400.