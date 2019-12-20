Posted: Dec 20, 2019 9:18 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 9:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Things went from bad to worse for the Dewey Bulldoggers, as they traveled north of the border Friday night and suffered a 79-42 loss to the Caney Valley Bullpups. Caney Valley got out to a 10-0 lead and led 44-23 at halftime. This opening possession of the second half for the Bulldoggers is what coach Lance Knight will want to see from his team moving forward.

Hayden Thorton led the way for Dewey, scoring 17 points. Trey Richey, Camden Melceori and Jace Kaminska all scored in double figures for Caney Valley. The Dewey Lady Bulldoggers defeated Caney Valley 54-39.

Dewey will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 6th for a home game against Pawhuska. The Bullpups will host Sedan on Tuesday, Jan 7th.