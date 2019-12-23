Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

If you plan to ring in the New Year with the consumption of alcohol, don’t chance and accident or a ticket. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles wants you to instead take him up on his offer to have police drive you home safely.

Roles says, “On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., BPD will provide safe and free transportation to anyone who may have enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities a little too much.”

Roles added, “It only takes one…and if we can prevent just one tragedy--that’s what’s important. Call dispatch at 918-338-4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the chief up on his offer to arrive safe and tell the dispatcher your location and all rides must be within Bartlesville city limits.”

There is no cost for the service. For more information, contact Roles or Sgt. Jim Warring at 918-338-4050.