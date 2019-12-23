Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:35 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

Kyle Dillingham picked up the violin when he was nine, and eight years later, he gave two featured performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Kyle is presently managed by legendary impresario, Jim Halsey, who has guided the careers of many great performers including Roy Clark, The Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Now, you can see Kyle Dillingham live at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska this Friday and Saturday at 3pm and 7pm both days.

Barbara Jake with the Constantine Theater says tickets for Kyle Dillingham’s Roundup in Pawhuska are $24 and the can be purchased at the theater or online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/piercearrowentertainment1/