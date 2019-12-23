Posted: Dec 23, 2019 11:31 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department was able to help two families from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office angel tree over the weekend.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler thanks you for making this possible so they could give back to the community. He said the kids they gave gifts to will always remember the day the fire trucks showed up with gifts.

Meanwhile, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was able to give gifts to a couple of kiddos in the community as well. Deputies Long and Conley brightened the day of a few children when they dropped by the Copan Restaurant and Truck Stop with presents donated to the WCSO by private donors.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire and the WCSO)