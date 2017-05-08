Posted: Dec 23, 2019 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning to make a lot of important decisions.

Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC was at the meeting letting the commissioners what the engineers found when they searched through the Bighill Furniture Store last week. Loftis told them that the south retaining wall was working well, but the western wall was in the quickest need of repair. Loftis also said the engineer told Loftis it would cost an estimated $600,000 to stabilize the building. That would come with a new roof.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley stressed his desire to pursue action against companies violating Osage County utility permit applications. He said these companies are putting cables right next to highways and are tearing roads up to do so without the county's permission.

The Vice-Mayor for Prue, Don Perryman, was at the meeting looking for a sense of direction to go so that he could make improvements to his roads. Perryman said the town has applied for grants, but has been unsuccessful in getting them. FEMA hasn't been of any help either. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney told Perryman they could possibly get an interlocal agreement worked up.

The commissioners approved more than $5,000 to be paid out of the deductible fund in order to pay for damages to a sheriff's vehicle. Terry Shreve was also re-appointed to serve a six year term on the floodplain board.

One utility permit was signed in district three.