The Board of Osage County Commissioners ordered Terry Loftis to send an engineer to the Bighill Furniture Store so that they could determine how structurally sound the building is. After inspecting the building thoroughly, Loftis reported to the commissioners that the engineer believed some parts of the building were better off than others.

This leads Loftis to believes that the west side of the building is the part that is in the most danger of collapsing. The west wall faces main street.

The engineer gave an estimate that it would cost $600,000 to stabilize the building and get a new roof put on it. The engineer did go on to say that he wasn't a contractor and it is tough to determine just how badly damaged the building could be.

The commissioners will continue to weigh options on what to do with the Bighill Furniture Store.