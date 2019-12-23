Posted: Dec 23, 2019 4:13 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 4:16 PM

Tom Davis

The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved legislation proposed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to protect and preserve historical tribal sites.

Under the act, the tribe’s Natural Resource office will create and maintain a database of historical sites. The act also makes it a crime to deface tribal historic sites listed on the registry, and incorporates a permit system for excavation and manipulation of cultural resources on historic sites.

The act was first announced in November by Chief Hoskin at the historic Saline Courthouse in Delaware County, which is one of around 80 locations that have been identified within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county tribal jurisdiction for potential inclusion on the tribe’s registry.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation also approved:

• A resolution for Cherokee Nation Health Services to donate a metal building to Maryetta Public Schools in Adair County.

• The reappointment of Wayne Coldwell as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.

The next Council meeting will be held Jan. 13 at the W.W. Keeler Complex in Tahlequah.