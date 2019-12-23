News
OKLAHOMA
Posted: Dec 23, 2019 5:00 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 5:00 PM
Cabinet Member Resigns and Criticizes Oklahoma Governor Amid Gaming Compact Negotiations
Oklahoma's Secretary of Native American Affairs, Lisa Billy, submitted her resignation Monday amid the state's compact negotiations with state tribal leaders, according to a resignation letter addressed to the governor.
Billy is a member of the Chickasaw and served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2016. She became a part of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet when she was made the state's first Secretary of Native American Affairs.
TulsaWold.com reports that in a pointed resignation letter, former state Rep. Lisa Billy said Stitt is "committed to an unnecessary conflict" with the state's tribal governments and "remained intent on breaking faith with them."
A six-term Republican representative from Purcell, Billy is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, whose gaming operations Stitt targeted for audit on Jan. 2.
NewsOn6.com reports Attorney General Mike Hunter backed out of negotiations earlier in December.
“Under Article VI, Section 8 of the Oklahoma Constitution and 74.0.S. S1221, the governor is given authority to enter into agreements with the federally recognized tribes,” attorney general's office spokesman Alex Gerszewski said in a statement. “Accordingly, the attorney general and the governor have agreed to return the lead agency over tribal gaming compact negotiations to the Governor’s Office. This will allow the governor and his legal counsel to negotiate directly with tribes to hopefully develop a path forward.”
KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 has scheduled and interview with Cherokee Nation Principle Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr for Thursday, December 26th and we are also trying to get Governor Stitt for hiscomments on these recent developments.
The Letter
« Back to News