Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:27 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department says thank you to the community for coming together to make their Toy and Blanket Drive a huge success.

106 blankets were delivered to residents of the Nowata Nursing Home (32 residents), the Osage Nursing Home (25 residents), the Hays House (46 residents), and the Nowata Hospital (3 patients). The residents that received blankets at the Hays House also received stuffed animals.

In a release, the Nowata Police Department said, "We often get so busy with our lives that we forget [the elderly] took care of us in years prior. It is so sad that they are placed into facilities and rarely get to visit with family or anyone from outside the facility. We encourage each of you to take a few minutes and stop by one of the facilities and just visit with them. Most of them have great stories if you ust take the time to listen."

Gifts were also delivered to 27 children. Each child has a minimum of 15 gifts. The NPD said, "Children are the future of our nation and we believe that by improving our relationship with children that it can have a positive effect on their lives."

They went on to say that too many kids today are taught that Officers are bad people who only take people to jail. They say that is simply not true and that they have a commitment to maintain a positive relationship with the citizens.

Without help from the public, the children, and those living in care facilities in Nowata, would not have had as bright of a Christmas as they do now. The NPD said they are amazed by the turnout they had in their first year putting on the Toy and Blanket Drive. They say all presents have been spoken for and delivered.

"Every time we showed up at a home to deliver gifts to the children, you could see the excitement in the kids face. Some were crying, not because they were sad, but because they were so grateful to us for helping out in a time of need. The look on the faces of the elderly and disabled was heartwarming. That reaction is what makes all the work of coordinating this event worth it."

The Nowata Police department looks forward to putting the Toy and Blanket Drive on next year. They hope to make it bigger and better.