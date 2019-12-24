Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:29 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee held their last meeting of 2019 a week ago, but they still have high hopes for the Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville.

Committee Co-Chair and Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges reflected on the accomplishments of 2019 and how those will carry into 2020. He said they have come up with rules for the park, and they have come up with guidelines for renting the space.

They have also talked to national groups about using the park. Part of this has to do with acquiring grants, which they should know about in the near future.

Gentges said they are hoping to see a green space that really ties the Taliesin-designed Bartlesville Community Center and Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper in the Price Tower Arts Center together. He said he believes the Tower Center at Unity Square will serve as the anchor for the Downtown Arts District they are creating in Bartlesville.

This will be another place that will create more foot traffic in Downtown Bartlesville, which will benefit local businesses. Gentges said they would love to see theater productions in the Tower Center at Unity Square space moving forward. He said they could have “Shakespeare in the Park” performances, Children’s Musical Theater of Bartlesville performances, Bartlesville Choral Society performances and more in the space.

The space will be big enough for concerts, especially for the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Church services would also be recommended for the space.

There will be endless possibilities for the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. All involved hope a grand opening will take place in April 2020.

